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FRAUD AND LIES Ex-Oxford College CEO Charged with £5M Fraud in Cardiff Trial

British Tourist Abducted and Sexually Assaulted in Mallorca Promenade

Yasmin Anjum Sarwar, 44, former chief executive and chief education officer at Oxford International College, is charged with theft and multiple fraud offences worth around £5 million. The charges stem from her time at Cardiff Sixth Form College between 2012 and 2016. Alongside her are co-defendants husband Nadeem Sarwar, 49, and Ragu Sivapalan, 39, who face charges including false accounting. All three have denied the allegations.

Serious Fraud Charges

Yasmin Sarwar faces two counts each of theft, fraud, and fraudulent trading, as well as accusations of possessing and transferring criminal property. The offences highlight the scale of the alleged financial wrongdoing during her leadership.

Co-defendants Also Accused

Co-defendant Nadeem Sarwar faces multiple offences, while Ragu Sivapalan is charged with false accounting. Their involvement points to a complex case of suspected financial misconduct.

Trial Set For September

A pre-trial review is scheduled for 22 May at Cardiff Crown Court, with the full trial expected to start on 21 September. The court will hear the evidence surrounding these serious fraud allegations.

Defendants Deny All Charges

All defendants have firmly denied any wrongdoing. The case progresses through the legal system as they prepare to contest the charges at trial.

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