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VICTIMS STILL UNKNOWN Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off Brighton Beach as Sussex Police Investigate

Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off Brighton Beach as Sussex Police Investigate

SEO HEADLINE: Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off brighton/">Brighton Beach as Sussex Police Investigate

TWO WORD TEASE: Police Probe

Sussex Police launched a major investigation early today after three women’s bodies were found in the sea off Brighton Beach. Emergency services were called at 5:45am following reports of a woman in distress near Black Rocks car park on Madeira Drive. Officers recovered the first body and shortly after found two more women nearby.

Massive Emergency Response

The area was sealed off throughout the morning amid a large police operation. Coastguard teams completed intensive water searches accompanied by an HM Coastguard helicopter and multiple RNLI crews from Brighton and Shoreham.

Focus On Identification

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays stated the top priority is identifying the three women, thought to be in their late teens or early twenties, and notifying their next of kin, who have not yet been informed. He urged the public to remain patient and avoid speculation while police review CCTV and gather evidence.

Unknown Circumstances

Police do not yet know how the women entered the sea or their activities the previous night. Witnesses said Brighton Beach was busy Tuesday night, with many people spilling onto the esplanade after a popular student event at the Quarters club which ended around 4am.

Community Shock And Appeal

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey expressed sadness and condolences to the families and friends of the women. Sussex Police have appealed for anyone who saw unusual activity overnight or has any information to come forward quoting Operation Ledmore. Members of the public can contact Sussex Police on 101 or online.

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