Sussex Police confirmed the recovery of three women’s bodies from the sea off Brighton on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The search concluded with no further missing persons reported, as emergency services worked swiftly at the scene. The incident has deeply affected the local community and authorities are focusing on identifying the women and informing their families.

Police Confirm Search Closure

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays described the incident as “tragic” during a police briefing. He confirmed the coastguard is no longer searching for anyone else. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage around the area to gather more information about how the women entered the sea.

Council Leader Reacts

Brighton and Hove Council leader Bella Sankey expressed her shock and sadness over the deaths, offering condolences to the families affected. She praised emergency responders for their quick action and acknowledged the heartbreaking nature of the recovery operation’s outcome.

Community Impact

The event has caused distress across Brighton, with authorities urging residents to avoid the scene to allow emergency services to carry on their work uninterrupted. Sussex Police reassured the public that updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

Ongoing Investigations

Police continue to work with partner agencies to understand the circumstances behind the incident. The priority remains identifying the women and informing their next of kin, while examining surrounding evidence to establish what led to this tragic situation.