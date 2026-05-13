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YOUTH CLEAN UP Nottingham Teens Ordered to Clean Up Graffiti in Anti-Social Crackdown

Nottingham Teens Ordered to Clean Up Graffiti in Anti-Social Crackdown

Teenagers involved in graffiti, vandalism, and break-ins across Nottingham city centre are being made to clean up their damage as part of a police crackdown on anti-social behaviour. Nottinghamshire Police launched the scheme in January 2024, with offenders completing community payback work under the Immediate Justice programme to improve the city.

Youth Forced Cleanup

On 8 May, a group of young people responsible for tagging walls and damaging local businesses in Nottingham were ordered to remove graffiti from city centre locations. This is part of Op Reclaim, a partnership initiative targeting offenders who disrupt public spaces.

Break-ins At City Landmarks

On 12 May, two teenagers were caught after break-ins at the former Debenhams building, Castle Heights on Maid Marian Way, and the Federation Church on Castle Gate. Police found evidence that the pair accessed rooftops, smashed glass doors, and spray-painted CCTV cameras.

Immediate Justice Measures

Both offenders have been placed on the Immediate Justice programme, which requires them to return to the affected sites and promptly clean up the damage. Their parents have been warned of possible financial penalties if the youths offend again.

City Centre Restrictions

Additional restrictions have been imposed to prevent repeat offences, including bans on wearing face coverings in the city centre and carrying paint or items capable of defacing property. Nottingham city commander Chris Pearson emphasised the crackdown aims to change attitudes, saying some youths see arrests as “a badge of honour” but will now confront the reality of repairing their harm.

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