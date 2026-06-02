Person Dies Following Medical Emergency at Three Bridges Railway Station

A person has reportedly died following a medical emergency at Three Bridges railway station on Tuesday evening, prompting a significant emergency services response. Police officers and ambulance crews were called to the busy West Sussex station shortly after 5pm, with witnesses reporting multiple police vehicles and ambulances attending the scene. Passengers described seeing platforms 3 and 4 partially blocked while emergency responders worked within the station. A stretcher was also reportedly brought onto the platforms by ambulance crews. Concerned members of the public took to social media after noticing the large emergency services presence. One witness wrote: “Anyone know what’s going on at Three Bridges station and if it’s affecting any trains? Two ambulances and six-plus police cars. Hope everyone is okay.” Another passenger who had travelled through the station shortly after 5pm said they observed several police officers arriving as the incident unfolded. Several people commenting online later stated that the incident involved a person suffering a medical emergency and that they had sadly passed away. One social media user wrote: “Someone was unwell and unfortunately passed away.” Another added: “There was definitely something happening at Three Bridges – platforms 3 and 4 blocked and a stretcher was there with an ambulance crew. Really hoping everything was okay.” The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been officially confirmed, and authorities have not released any details regarding the identity of the deceased. Three Bridges station is a major rail interchange serving routes between London, Gatwick Airport, Brighton and the South Coast. British Transport Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment. Anyone affected by this incident can contact the Samaritans free of charge on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org for confidential support.