Robert Jenrick Calls for Police Officer Prosecution in Henry Nowak Case

Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick has demanded the prosecution of a police officer who handcuffed Henry Nowak as he lay dying, warning in the Commons that the officer ignored Nowak’s repeated calls for help. Nowak reportedly stated he had been stabbed four times and said he couldn’t breathe nine times, but the officer chose to restrain rather than provide aid. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for accountability.

Jenricks Serious Accusations

Jenrick described the officer’s actions as a “total dereliction of duty” and questioned whether police training prioritises perceptions of ethnic minority communities over the safety of white British people. He linked this mindset to previous killings, urging the Home Secretary to address what he termed an anti-racism agenda that harms public safety.

Labour’s Stark Response

Labour MP Shabana Mahmood criticised Jenrick’s comments, warning against dividing communities along racial lines. She emphasised that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the officers’ conduct and cautioned that it is inappropriate to pre-empt this independent inquiry.

Home Secretary’s Stance

The Home Secretary reaffirmed the principle that all citizens are equal before the law and called for unity rather than division. She stressed the need to await the outcomes of the IOPC investigation, which will review individual actions and broader lessons from the case.