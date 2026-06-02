Police Handcuffed Bleeding Teen Despite His Pleas After Knife Attack

The shocking moment police handcuffed 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton despite his desperate pleas after being stabbed five times has been revealed in newly released bodycam footage. The stabbing occurred as Henry made his way home from a night out, attacked by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa. Officers on scene dismissed Henry’s claims that he was stabbed and proceeded to arrest him while he was bleeding and struggling to breathe, with the teenager dying an hour after the incident.
Bodycam Reveals Critical Moments
The footage begins with officers arriving at the scene where Henry is slumped against a house, supported by Digwa’s father. Despite Henry repeatedly telling police he was stabbed and showing visible blood, an officer tells him, “I don’t think you have, mate,” before handcuffing him. Henry pleads for an ambulance and says he cannot breathe several times before losing consciousness. Meanwhile, Digwa falsely claimed he was the victim of a racist assault, even pointing to an injury in his eye.
Attack Details And Legal Context
Digwa used a Kirpan, a ceremonial Sikh blade, to stab Henry. While the religious Kirpan is legally permitted in the UK, the court heard Digwa carried a much larger Shastar blade, which was deemed an offensive weapon. Digwa was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the murder. The judge condemned his actions for causing racial tensions and tarnishing the Sikh community’s reputation.
Families’ Call For Justice
Henry’s father, Mark, spoke outside Southampton Crown Court, condemning the police’s treatment of his son as “shocking,” “inhumane,” and “degrading.” He expressed heartbreak that Henry was not given the care he deserved and lost consciousness before being believed. Mark called for the government to treat knife crime as a national emergency and demanded a fully resourced, independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Community And Official Reactions
The UK Sikh Federation stated that genuine religious Kirpans should be worn responsibly, clarifying that Digwa’s large blade was not a typical religious Kirpan but an offensive weapon. The federation emphasised the importance of understanding the law surrounding the Kirpan to prevent misuse. The verdict has raised concerns within the local Sikh community about their safety following the racial tensions stirred by the case.
Victim Impact Statements
Henry’s mother, Lucy Ross, described the pain of losing her son as “beyond anything I knew existed,” saying the family will never be the same. His father broke down, recalling that he failed to protect his son and that the thought of Henry lying wounded on the street will haunt him forever. The family hopes the truth will now lead to justice and greater awareness of the dangers posed by knife crime.