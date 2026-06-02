Trump Lashes Out At Netanyahu Amid Iran Ceasefire Collapse

Former US President Donald Trump reportedly erupted in anger during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Iran walks away from ceasefire talks over ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. The tense call comes after Iran announced it is abandoning diplomatic talks due to repeated Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and threatening to fully block the strategic Strait of Hormuz, escalating regional tensions further.

Trump’s Heated Phone Call

According to Axios, Trump confronted Netanyahu saying: “You’re f*cking crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this. What the f*ck are you doing?” The outburst reveals deep frustration over Israel’s continued military actions despite peace efforts.

Iran Rejects Talks

In response to ongoing Israeli strikes violating ceasefire agreements, Iran has declared its withdrawal from negotiations and announced plans to fully close the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil transit route. These moves mark a severe deterioration in stability across the region.

Temporary Calm Or New Conflict

Following Trump’s call, sources suggest Israel and Hezbollah have paused further strikes, though how long this lull will last remains uncertain. The risk of renewed violence looms large as diplomatic efforts falter.

Political Stakes Ahead

With US midterm elections approaching in November, Trump faces pressure to appear effective in foreign policy. The ongoing instability complicates prospects for any peace deal before the vote.