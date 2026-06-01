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RIVER TRAGEDY 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After River Wharfe Incident Near Burnsall

13-Year-Old Girl Dies After River Wharfe Incident Near Burnsall

Tragedy struck on Sunday evening, 31 May 2026, when a 13-year-old girl was found in distress in the River Wharfe near Burnsall, Skipton. North Yorkshire Police and emergency services were called at around 6.30pm following reports she was missing in the water.

Emergency Response

Emergency crews swiftly arrived at the scene and rescued the girl from the river. She was airlifted to the hospital by air ambulance after recovering.

Efforts To Save

Despite immediate attempts by members of the public present and medical staff both at the river and in the hospital, the young girl sadly passed away.

Police Statement

North Yorkshire Police has not released the identity of the girl at this stage, respecting the family’s privacy during this deeply distressing time. Police have urged the media and public to allow the family to grieve in peace.

Community Support

The police thanked the members of the public who assisted at the scene and helped emergency responders during the incident.

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