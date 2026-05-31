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DEAD IN CUSTODY Woman Who Killed Husband in 2011 Arson Attack Dies in Prison

Woman Who Killed Husband in 2011 Arson Attack Dies in Prison

A woman serving a 23-year sentence for murdering her husband in a 2011 arson attack has died in custody at HMP Send in Ripley, Surrey. Vilella, originally from Guinea, was convicted for an attack that killed her husband Carlos, and severely injured their daughter, who suffered 60 per cent burns and multiple amputations.

Planned Attack Unfolded

Evidence showed Vilella purchased petrol days before the fire, which she used to douse her husband before igniting the flames. She then left the property, watching as emergency services and neighbours attempted to save her family.

Family Tragedy

Carlos, a father of six, died in the fire. The couple’s daughter survived but suffered devastating injuries, including the loss of both legs and part of her left arm due to the extensive burns.

Sentenced For Murder And Arson

In August 2012, Vilella was found guilty of murder and arson with intent to endanger life and sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison.

Investigation Into Death

Vilella passed away on 10 May 2026, one day before her 61st birthday. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has launched an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, following standard procedure for deaths in custody.

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