Air Ambulance Responds After HGV Overturns on Warwickshire M6

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were dispatched after a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) overturned on the M6 motorway in Warwickshire. The incident happened earlier today near junction 1, close to Rugby and the Catthorpe Interchange. Several injuries have been reported, though details remain unconfirmed.

M6 Motorway Closed Both Ways

National Highways confirmed the M6 is closed in both directions between junction 1 and the M1/A14 Catthorpe Interchange due to the overturned HGV. Motorists face significant travel disruption as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Delays And Traffic Impact

Drivers are currently experiencing delays of around 40 minutes on the approach to the closure, with recovery efforts expected to take time. Authorities advise finding alternative routes if possible.

Air Ambulance Called

An air ambulance was seen leaving the scene shortly after the incident, indicating the seriousness of the injuries sustained. Emergency responders are on site providing medical assistance and securing the area.

National Highways Update

National Highways have issued ongoing updates confirming that the closure remains in place as work continues. Both Warwickshire and rugby-area motorists are advised to stay informed through official channels.