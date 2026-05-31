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IMMIGRATION PROTEST Rupert Lowe First MP to Back Save Europe Act Calling for Immigration Freeze

Rupert Lowe First MP to Back Save Europe Act Calling for Immigration Freeze

Rupert Lowe, Restore Britain leader and Great Yarmouth MP, has become the first British politician to endorse the Save Europe Act, a pan-European initiative launched on 30 May in Porto, Portugal. The Act demands an immediate halt to all non-European immigration to protect what its founders describe as Europe’s ethnocultural identity. Lowe’s backing marks a significant moment amid rising debates on immigration policy across the continent.

Hardline Immigration Stance

The Save Europe Act calls for an immediate stop to both legal and illegal non-European immigration, stronger border security, an overhaul of asylum systems, and mass deportations of illegal migrants and failed asylum seekers. It claims to defend the collective heritage and national sovereignty of native Europeans.

Support From Right-wing Figures

Lowe joins prominent far-right European figures, including Germany’s AfD politician Björn Höcke, Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński, and Austrian far-right activist Martin Sellner, reinforcing a pan-European front against immigration from outside Europe. The Act has nearly 44,000 signatures with a target of 100,000 to become an official EU Citizens’ Initiative.

Political Impact in the UK

Since founding Restore Britain in 2025 and registering it as a political party in 2026, Lowe has promoted tough immigration policies, positioning his party to the right of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK. The party is currently contesting seats such as Makerfield, highlighting potential right-wing vote splits and criticism from moderates concerned about alienation.

Mixed Reactions Across Europe

Supporters praise the Act as a strong stand on border control and cultural preservation, while critics denounce it as far-right and impractical under international human rights laws and asylum rules. Its ultimate influence depends on reaching the signature threshold and compelling the European Commission to engage with its demands.

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