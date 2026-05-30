Woman 28 Dies After Pedestrian Collision in Birmingham Police Appeal

West Midlands Police have launched a witness appeal after a 28-year-old woman died following a collision with a vehicle in Birmingham early on 30 May. The incident happened on Dartmouth Middleway just before 2.30am when a pedestrian was struck by a black Audi RS Q8. Emergency services attended, but the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Driver Arrested At Scene

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs. He remains in police custody for questioning as the investigation continues.

Police Seeking Witnesses

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dash cam footage to come forward. Witness information is vital to help piece together the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

How To Contact the Police

Witnesses can get in touch via the Live Chat feature on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101, quoting log 460 of 30 May. Alternatively, information can be emailed to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].

Impact on the Local Area

The incident has shocked the Birmingham community and raised concerns about road safety on Dartmouth Middleway. The police are urging drivers and pedestrians alike to remain vigilant.