Migrant Jailed For Rape At London Astor Hostel

Yousif Al-Maliki, a 30-year-old Iraqi migrant who entered the UK illegally by small boat, has been sentenced for raping a woman at the Astor Hostel in South Kensington, London. The assault happened on 1 August last year at the taxpayer-funded hostel where Al-Maliki, an asylum seeker who had previously been deported, met the victim. He was given a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence at Southwark Crown Court.

Legal Outcome Delivered

The court heard Al-Maliki made a “bet” that he and the victim would have sex before forcibly raping her in a shared dormitory. The judge ruled his actions were not in the public interest, imposing a lengthy prison term and noting that Al-Maliki had withdrawn his asylum claim.

Foreign Offender Status

Al-Maliki is now eligible for early removal as a foreign offender following his conviction. His illegal entry by small boat and previous deportation were highlighted during sentencing, underscoring immigration concerns surrounding the case.

Asylum Appeal Withdrawn

The defendant had claimed persecution based on his bisexuality but chose to withdraw his asylum claim before sentencing. This decision influenced the court’s view on his future in the UK.

Community Safety Focus

The conviction points to ongoing challenges at taxpayer-funded hostels accommodating migrants, with authorities emphasising the need for safety and security of all residents.