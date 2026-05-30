Sex Offender Fined £10 for Repeated Exposure at Sutton and London Stations

Leon Clarke, 49, from Sutton, was fined just £10 after admitting to repeatedly exposing himself at train stations including Sutton, Cheam, Herne Hill, and Romford over the past year. His offences targeted lone females and children, leading to a community order and a five-year sexual harm prevention order imposed by Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Multiple Exposure Incidents

Clarke exposed his genitals intentionally on seven separate occasions to cause alarm or distress. Two offences occurred at Cheam Station, one at Herne Hill Station, with others across London and Hertfordshire stations.

Community Order And Token Fine

On May 27, Clarke received a one-year community sentence and a nominal £10 fine, raising questions about the low monetary penalty given the nature of his crimes.

Strict Sexual Harm Prevention Order

He is prohibited for five years from approaching or communicating with unknown females in public. The order also bars him from sitting next to or opposite lone females or children on public transport or at railway stations unless no other seats are free.

Sex Offenders Register Added

Clarke has been added to the sex offenders register and must continue registering with police until 2030, ensuring continued monitoring of his behaviour in public spaces.