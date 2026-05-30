Air Ambulance Responds After Cyclist Hits Pothole in Minety

An air ambulance was dispatched to Malmesbury Road near Minety on Saturday morning after a cyclist struck a pothole and ended up in a ditch. Emergency teams, including Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance, paramedics, and firefighters from Cricklade, attended the scene to provide medical assistance.

Swift Emergency Response

The incident occurred shortly before 10am near the B4696 crossroads on the B4040. Critical care medics worked alongside local ambulance crews and firefighters to stabilise the cyclist at the roadside.

Cyclist Taken To Hospital

Following initial treatment at the scene, the cyclist was transported to the hospital for further assessment. Police confirmed the individual did not suffer any serious injuries from the fall into the ditch.

Road Hazard Spotlight

The crash highlights the dangers posed by poorly maintained roads and potholes affecting cyclists. Emergency services remind road users to stay vigilant, especially on rural routes.

Local Fire And Medical Teams

A fire engine from Cricklade supported the rescue operation, helping secure the scene while paramedics administered care. The combined effort ensured the cyclist received prompt attention.