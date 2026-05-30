Police Appeal After Electric Motorcycle Collision in Mirfield

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between two electric motorcycles on Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield, on the evening of 28 May. The incident, involving riders travelling in convoy near the junction with Priory Way at around 7.15pm, left one 25-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries taken to Leeds General Infirmary, while the other rider was unhurt.

Witnesses Urgently Needed

The Roads Policing Unit is seeking anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage from the area during the time of the incident. Police stress the importance of hearing from motorists who may have captured relevant video evidence.

Details Collision

The two electric motorcycles were moving together along Stocks Bank Road when the collision occurred close to Priory Way. Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the impact.

How To Help the Police

Check dashcam footage if you were driving nearby on 28 May at 7.15pm.

Contact West Yorkshire Police via their live chat service.

Call 101 and quote log 1680 of 28 May.

Injuries And Emergency Response

The 25-year-old rider treated at Leeds General Infirmary sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening. The other rider escaped uninjured. Emergency services responded promptly after the collision.