Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Man Seriously Stabbed in Wigan Avon Road Attack

Man Seriously Stabbed in Wigan Avon Road Attack

Police were called to Avon Road, Wigan, at 8:30pm on 29 May 2026 after reports of a stabbing. Officers found a man with serious stab wounds who was rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made as inquiries remain ongoing.

Urgent Police Appeal

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the stabbing or captured footage on dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phones to come forward. Information can be reported via 101, LiveChat, or anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers.

Ongoing Local Inquiry

Police remain at the scene on Avon Road while they continue their investigation into the assault. The public is advised to remain vigilant and assist law enforcement with any relevant information.

Victim Condition Critical

The stabbed man’s injuries are described as serious and potentially life-threatening, highlighting the severity of the attack in Wigan late on 29 May. To provide information, contact police quoting log 3508 of 29/05/26 or visit https://orlo.uk/HzNHf. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Admiral Robert Harward Refuses To Remove ‘Mask’ On Fox News

MASK MYSTERY Admiral Robert Harward Refuses To Remove ‘Mask’ On Fox News

UK News
Maya Jama Sparks Rumours with Instagram Photo Dump After Ruben Dias Split

BREAKUP BUZZ Maya Jama Sparks Rumours with Instagram Photo Dump After Ruben Dias Split

UK News
Raheem Sterling Arrested After M3 Lamborghini Crash in Hampshire

DRUGS ARREST Raheem Sterling Arrested After M3 Lamborghini Crash in Hampshire

UK News
Nearly 100 Homes Evacuated in Coalsnaughton Over Ground Movement Concerns

EVACUATION ALERT Nearly 100 Homes Evacuated in Coalsnaughton Over Ground Movement Concerns

UK News
Police Seek Two Men Over Rushden Lakes Shoe Theft

LAKE THEFT Police Seek Two Men Over Rushden Lakes Shoe Theft

UK News
Syrian Refugee Muhammad Sheikhi Convicted of Sexual Assaults in Falkirk

CHILD SEX ATTACKS Syrian Refugee Muhammad Sheikhi Convicted of Sexual Assaults in Falkirk

Court News, UK News
Migrant Jailed For Rape At London Astor Hostel

MIGRANT CRISIS Migrant Jailed For Rape At London Astor Hostel

UK News
British Transport Police Probe Sexual Assault on Putney Bridge Train

TRAIN SEX ATTACK British Transport Police Probe Sexual Assault on Putney Bridge Train

UK News
Attorney General Refers Teenage Hampshire Rape Sentences to Court of Appeal

COURT OF APPEAL Attorney General Refers Teenage Hampshire Rape Sentences to Court of Appeal

UK News
Career Criminal Ross Clancy Jailed Life for Brutal Newcastle Assault

SERIAL OFFENDER Career Criminal Ross Clancy Jailed Life for Brutal Newcastle Assault

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Accrington Lancashire Faces Alarm Over 36 Turkish Barbers And 14 Vape Shops

BUSINESS BOOM Accrington Lancashire Faces Alarm Over 36 Turkish Barbers And 14 Vape Shops

UK News
Accrington Lancashire Faces Alarm Over 36 Turkish Barbers And 14 Vape Shops

Accrington Lancashire Faces Alarm Over 36 Turkish Barbers And 14 Vape Shops

UK News
Ex-Manchester Teacher Guilty of Upskirting and Child Sex Crimes

SCHOOL TEACHER Ex-Manchester Teacher Guilty of Upskirting and Child Sex Crimes

UK News
Ex-Manchester Teacher Guilty of Upskirting and Child Sex Crimes

Ex-Manchester Teacher Guilty of Upskirting and Child Sex Crimes

UK News
Rasheed Abdul Rahman Found Guilty of Camden Fatal Stabbing

MURDER VERDICT Rasheed Abdul Rahman Found Guilty of Camden Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Rasheed Abdul Rahman Found Guilty of Camden Fatal Stabbing

Rasheed Abdul Rahman Found Guilty of Camden Fatal Stabbing

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Ex-Partner Jailed for Murder of Halyna Hoisan in Greenwich

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Ex-Partner Jailed for Murder of Halyna Hoisan in Greenwich

Court News, UK News
Ex-Partner Jailed for Murder of Halyna Hoisan in Greenwich

Ex-Partner Jailed for Murder of Halyna Hoisan in Greenwich

Court News, UK News
Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

HATE CRIME Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

UK News
Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

UK News
Zakaria Mohammed Jailed After Sex Attack on Train in West Drayton

TRAIN ATTACK Zakaria Mohammed Jailed After Sex Attack on Train in West Drayton

UK News
Zakaria Mohammed Jailed After Sex Attack on Train in West Drayton

Zakaria Mohammed Jailed After Sex Attack on Train in West Drayton

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

SERIOUS CHARGES 15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

UK News
15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

UK News
Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

BLEACH ATTACK Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

UK News
Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

UK News
Man Dies After Escaping Custody Van Near Welwyn North

HIT BY A TRAIN Man Dies After Escaping Custody Van Near Welwyn North

UK News
Man Dies After Escaping Custody Van Near Welwyn North

Man Dies After Escaping Custody Van Near Welwyn North

UK News
Watch Live