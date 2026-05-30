Man Seriously Stabbed in Wigan Avon Road Attack

Police were called to Avon Road, Wigan, at 8:30pm on 29 May 2026 after reports of a stabbing. Officers found a man with serious stab wounds who was rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made as inquiries remain ongoing.

Urgent Police Appeal

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the stabbing or captured footage on dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phones to come forward. Information can be reported via 101, LiveChat, or anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers.

Ongoing Local Inquiry

Police remain at the scene on Avon Road while they continue their investigation into the assault. The public is advised to remain vigilant and assist law enforcement with any relevant information.

Victim Condition Critical

The stabbed man’s injuries are described as serious and potentially life-threatening, highlighting the severity of the attack in Wigan late on 29 May. To provide information, contact police quoting log 3508 of 29/05/26 or visit https://orlo.uk/HzNHf. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.