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MUD RESCUE Five Paddleboarders Rescued from Mud at Calshot in Multi-Agency Effort

Five Paddleboarders Rescued from Mud at Calshot in Multi-Agency Effort

  Five paddleboarders were rescued from mud at Calshot yesterday afternoon after becoming stuck during their outing. Hampshire Fire and Rescue crews from Hardley and Redbridge responded shortly after 2pm and were supported by the water rescue team from Fareham. HM Coastguard teams from Hillhead and Lymington provided backup for safety and guidance during the rescue operation.

Specialist Rescue Gear Used

Firefighters used mud waders and sledges to reach the stranded group and safely bring them back to shore. The rescue involved coordinated efforts between fire, water rescue, and coastguard teams to navigate the challenging mud conditions at the site.

Medical Assessment at RNLI Station

After the rescue, the paddleboarders were taken to the RNLI station, where paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service assessed them. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident.

Safety Advice For Mud Hazards

The fire service warns that getting stuck in mud can happen to anyone and advises caution around mud and water environments. Guidance on staying safe is available from the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service mud safety advice and water safety information.

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