Six Teens Arrested Over Racial Attack on 72-Year-Old in West Midlands Park

Six teenagers aged 16 to 18 have been arrested following a racially aggravated attack on a 72-year-old man in Willenhall Memorial Park near Walsall, West Midlands. The assault took place on Sunday, 24 May around 6pm. The victim suffered serious facial and arm injuries and was taken to the hospital, but has since been discharged.

Multiple Victims Attacked

West Midlands Police revealed that, besides the 72-year-old, four other individuals were also assaulted during the incident. The nature of the attack has led detectives to classify it as racially motivated.

Community Reassurance Efforts

Supt Gareth Mason acknowledged the community’s concern about the attack and emphasised that hate crime would not be tolerated. In response, neighbourhood patrols have been increased, and officers are collaborating with local partners to provide reassurance.

Community Reassurance Efforts Attack

CCTV footage is currently being reviewed, and police are speaking to witnesses to gather further information. Those with relevant details are encouraged to contact West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime reference 20/260864/26, or to report anonymously via Crimestoppers.