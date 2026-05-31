Pirate Party Boat Sinks Off Turkey Coast with 148 Tourists Aboard

A pirate-themed party boat carrying 148 passengers, including 20 children, sank off the coast of Paradise Island near Marmaris, Turkey. The Big Boss Diamond, billed as the country’s biggest pirate ship, began taking on water and capsized before disappearing beneath the waves within an hour. The Turkish Governor of Muğla confirmed that emergency teams and local boats coordinated the evacuation, with all passengers rescued safely and no reported injuries or casualties.

Passengers Leap To Safety

Video footage captured tourists jumping overboard as the vessel listed heavily on its side. The ship eventually sank, leaving only sails visible above the water before going under completely. Multiple rescue vessels quickly surrounded the site, and debris was seen floating on the surface of the sea.

Operator Assures Safety

Yagna Tourism, which operates the Big Boss Diamond, reassured customers on social media that all crew and passengers were safe. The company announced it would continue trips with another vessel, Big Boss Yagna, while repairs are made.

Popular Floating Party Venue

The Big Boss Diamond is marketed as a family-friendly party boat offering unlimited alcohol, a soft play area for children, a treasure hunt, and a DJ. It is a key attraction along Turkey’s Aegean coast, known for its busy booze cruise scene, attracting millions of European tourists each summer.

Safety Questions Raised

The sinking raises concerns over safety standards within Turkey’s party boat industry, which operates numerous similar vessels catering to holidaymakers in the region.