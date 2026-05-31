Murder Investigation Launched After Man Dies Following Sidcup Assault

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in hospital days after an assault in Sidcup.

Detectives from the Met Police Specialist Crime Command have now taken over the investigation following the death of the victim, who was injured during an incident in Station Road on Monday, 25 May.

Police confirmed the assault was initially reported under CAD 434/25MAY26 at approximately 2.16pm.

In an update issued on Saturday evening, officers confirmed the victim had sadly died in hospital from injuries sustained during the incident.

The investigation, which was previously being handled by South East Basic Command Unit CID, has now been reclassified as a homicide inquiry.

Specialist Detectives Take Over the Investigation

A statement issued following the victim’s death said:

“This is a further update to a previous message sent out on Monday 25th May 2026 in relation to the above CAD regarding an assault in Sidcup.

“Sadly the victim of the assault in Station Road Sidcup on Monday 25/05/2026 died in hospital yesterday evening. Detectives from Specialist Crime have taken over from SE BCU CID in what has now become a homicide investigation.”

The victim’s next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Suspect Remains In Custody

Police have confirmed that a suspect arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of the assault remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Officers have not yet released details regarding the victim’s identity.

Enquiries remain ongoing as detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Appeal For Information

Investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting CAD 434/25MAY26.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The incident has shocked the local community, with tributes and messages of support being shared following confirmation of the victim’s death.