Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BOMB BLAST Five Dead and Three Missing After WW2 Bomb Blast in Papua Residential Area

Five Dead and Three Missing After WW2 Bomb Blast in Papua Residential Area

Five people have died, and three others are missing after a World War Two bomb exploded in a crowded residential area in Papua, Indonesia. The blast occurred in Biak Kota District, Biak Numfor, causing widespread destruction and sending a fireball over 20 feet high, with thick black smoke engulfing the streets. Authorities, including Biak Numfor Police and regional emergency services, are leading the search and rescue operation.

Devastating Explosion Captured On CCTV

The moment of detonation was caught on CCTV at nearby Biak Port, showing a massive fireball followed by a mushroom cloud of smoke. The shockwaves tore through the neighbourhood, throwing debris and collapsing buildings. Harrowing footage shows local residents pulling a young boy’s lifeless body from the rubble.

Emergency Response Mobilised

Following the blast, a large emergency response was deployed, including the Papua Regional Police Mobile Brigade, Biak Numfor Military Command, Civil Service Police, and search and rescue teams. Bomb disposal experts conducted sweeps to check for additional unexploded ordnance in the area to prevent further incidents.

Confirmation Of Wartime Bomb

Biak Numfor Police Chief Ari Trestiawan told Indonesian news agency Antara the explosion was caused by an active wartime bomb. Five bodies have been recovered, while the search continues for three missing persons. Investigations into how the bomb detonated are ongoing.

Legacy Of WW2 Explosives In

The Indonesian archipelago, a key battleground in the Pacific War, remains littered with live unexploded bombs more than 80 years later. These remnants continue to pose deadly risks to local populations. A similar incident occurred recently in Paris in April when a WW2 bomb was found during construction, triggering mass evacuations and a controlled detonation.

Military statement: “We express our deepest condolences to the victims’ families. Our primary focus now is the evacuation process, the search for any missing victims, and ensuring the location is completely safe.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Massive Smoke Clouds Rise Over Chatham After Former School Blaze

ARSON PROBE Massive Smoke Clouds Rise Over Chatham After Former School Blaze

Breaking News, UK News
Bonnie Blue Sparks Outrage Over Shocking Pregnant Baby Shower Plan

BABY SCANDAL Bonnie Blue Sparks Outrage Over Shocking Pregnant Baby Shower Plan

UK News
Second Arrest in Kilburn Murder Probe Over Malakai Ferguson-Ramson Stabbing

MURDER ARREST Second Arrest in Kilburn Murder Probe Over Malakai Ferguson-Ramson Stabbing

Breaking News, UK News
Police Seek Shaun Henderson on Emergency Prison Recall in Cornwall

MAN ON THE RUN Police Seek Shaun Henderson on Emergency Prison Recall in Cornwall

UK News
Carer Irene Found Dead at Winson Green Supported Living Home

CARER TRAGEDY Carer Irene Found Dead at Winson Green Supported Living Home

UK News
Woman Sought Over £4,400 Beauty Product Theft in Torquay Boots

SERIAL OFFENDER Woman Sought Over £4,400 Beauty Product Theft in Torquay Boots

UK News
Man Seriously Stabbed in Wigan Avon Road Attack

KNIFE ATTACK Man Seriously Stabbed in Wigan Avon Road Attack

UK News
E-Scooter Sparks Major House Fire in Normanton, Derbyshire

HOME GUTTED BY BLAZE E-Scooter Sparks Major House Fire in Normanton, Derbyshire

UK News
Five Paddleboarders Rescued from Mud at Calshot in Multi-Agency Effort

MUD RESCUE Five Paddleboarders Rescued from Mud at Calshot in Multi-Agency Effort

UK News
Woman 28 Dies After Pedestrian Collision in Birmingham Police Appeal

FATAL COLLISION Woman 28 Dies After Pedestrian Collision in Birmingham Police Appeal

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

POLICE CONTROVERSY Dutch Police Investigated After Pregnant Woman Pinned During Zeist Arrest

UK News

Dutch Police Investigated After Pregnant Woman Pinned During Zeist Arrest

UK News
Large Blast Triggers Police and Fire Probe in Metro Boston

Large Blast Triggers Police and Fire Probe in Metro Boston

UK News
Large Blast Triggers Police and Fire Probe in Metro Boston

Large Blast Triggers Police and Fire Probe in Metro Boston

UK News
Lawmakers Question Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Transfer After DOJ Talks

PRISON MOVE Lawmakers Question Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Transfer After DOJ Talks

UK News
Lawmakers Question Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Transfer After DOJ Talks

Lawmakers Question Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Transfer After DOJ Talks

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Rayaan Kimera Missing From SE19 London Since 29 May Police Appeal

BRING HIM HOME Rayaan Kimera Missing From SE19 London Since 29 May Police Appeal

UK News
Rayaan Kimera Missing From SE19 London Since 29 May Police Appeal

Rayaan Kimera Missing From SE19 London Since 29 May Police Appeal

UK News
Air Ambulance and Police Attend Norwood Junction Train Incident

HIT BY A TRAIN Air Ambulance and Police Attend Norwood Junction Train Incident

UK News
Air Ambulance and Police Attend Norwood Junction Train Incident

Air Ambulance and Police Attend Norwood Junction Train Incident

UK News
Sex Offender Fined £10 for Repeated Exposure at Sutton and London Stations

SEX OFFENDER Sex Offender Fined £10 for Repeated Exposure at Sutton and London Stations

UK News
Sex Offender Fined £10 for Repeated Exposure at Sutton and London Stations

Sex Offender Fined £10 for Repeated Exposure at Sutton and London Stations

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Becky Hill Disses Jack Whitehall Over BRIT Awards ‘Wetherspoons Whitney’ Roast

CELEBRITY FEUD Becky Hill Disses Jack Whitehall Over BRIT Awards ‘Wetherspoons Whitney’ Roast

UK News
Becky Hill Disses Jack Whitehall Over BRIT Awards ‘Wetherspoons Whitney’ Roast

Becky Hill Disses Jack Whitehall Over BRIT Awards ‘Wetherspoons Whitney’ Roast

UK News
Coventry Woman’s Life Upended After 2010 Cat Wheelie Bin Incident

ANIMAL CRUELTY Coventry Woman’s Life Upended After 2010 Cat Wheelie Bin Incident

UK News
Coventry Woman’s Life Upended After 2010 Cat Wheelie Bin Incident

Coventry Woman’s Life Upended After 2010 Cat Wheelie Bin Incident

UK News
Andy Burnham Plans Snap Election and Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor

ELECTION PLOT Andy Burnham Plans Snap Election and Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor

UK News
Andy Burnham Plans Snap Election and Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor

Andy Burnham Plans Snap Election and Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor

UK News
Watch Live