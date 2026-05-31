Five Dead and Three Missing After WW2 Bomb Blast in Papua Residential Area

Five people have died, and three others are missing after a World War Two bomb exploded in a crowded residential area in Papua, Indonesia. The blast occurred in Biak Kota District, Biak Numfor, causing widespread destruction and sending a fireball over 20 feet high, with thick black smoke engulfing the streets. Authorities, including Biak Numfor Police and regional emergency services, are leading the search and rescue operation.

Devastating Explosion Captured On CCTV

The moment of detonation was caught on CCTV at nearby Biak Port, showing a massive fireball followed by a mushroom cloud of smoke. The shockwaves tore through the neighbourhood, throwing debris and collapsing buildings. Harrowing footage shows local residents pulling a young boy’s lifeless body from the rubble.

Emergency Response Mobilised

Following the blast, a large emergency response was deployed, including the Papua Regional Police Mobile Brigade, Biak Numfor Military Command, Civil Service Police, and search and rescue teams. Bomb disposal experts conducted sweeps to check for additional unexploded ordnance in the area to prevent further incidents.

Confirmation Of Wartime Bomb

Biak Numfor Police Chief Ari Trestiawan told Indonesian news agency Antara the explosion was caused by an active wartime bomb. Five bodies have been recovered, while the search continues for three missing persons. Investigations into how the bomb detonated are ongoing.

Legacy Of WW2 Explosives In

The Indonesian archipelago, a key battleground in the Pacific War, remains littered with live unexploded bombs more than 80 years later. These remnants continue to pose deadly risks to local populations. A similar incident occurred recently in Paris in April when a WW2 bomb was found during construction, triggering mass evacuations and a controlled detonation.