78-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murder After Aldwick Woman Dies

Police have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the death of an 84-year-old woman at a property in Langley Grove, Aldwick, on Sunday afternoon, 31 May 2026. Emergency services were called at around 2pm after concerns for the woman’s welfare. The man was detained at the scene and remains in custody. Authorities say there is no wider threat to the public.

Swift Police Response

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell confirmed officers quickly arrested a suspect and are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. Specialist detectives are working to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the tragic death.

Ongoing Investigation

Police have established a presence at the Langley Grove property and will continue gathering evidence over the coming days. Residents in the area have been asked for patience and understanding while the investigation proceeds.

Public Appeal For Information

Authorities urge anyone with information that could assist the inquiry to stabbing-in-camberwell-an-18-year-old-man-was-rushed-to-hospital/" title="Teen Stabbed in Camberwell – Suspect Arrested as Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward">come forward. Witnesses or those with relevant details can contact the police online or call 101, quoting Operation Mayland.

Community Impact

The next of kin of the deceased woman has been informed, and police are providing support as the investigation into this tragic event continues.