Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIRST PICTURE Family Pays Tribute to Tommy Jarvis, 21, After Fatal Dartford E-Scooter Crash With Fire Engine

Family Pays Tribute to Tommy Jarvis, 21, After Fatal Dartford E-Scooter Crash With Fire Engine

A heartbroken family has paid tribute to 21-year-old Tommy Jarvis after he tragically died following a collision involving an e-scooter and a fire engine in Dartford. The incident happened at the junction of Princes Road and Darenth Road at around 10.45pm on Sunday, 25 May. Emergency services, including Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service, rushed to the scene after reports of a serious collision involving an e-scooter rider and an emergency vehicle. Tommy, who was travelling home from work at the time, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. Despite the efforts of medical staff and the unwavering support of family and friends who remained by his bedside, Tommy’s condition failed to improve. He sadly died on Tuesday, 27 May. His death has left family, friends and the wider Dartford community devastated.

Family’s Heartbreaking Loss

In a tribute shared following his death, loved ones described Tommy as a young man who brought joy wherever he went. They remembered his infectious smile, booming laugh and kind-hearted nature, saying he had a unique ability to lift the spirits of those around him. Friends said Tommy was known for his loyalty, generosity and passion for helping others. They added that he was particularly conscious of road safety and always encouraged those around him to stay safe. His family faced what they described as the most difficult decision imaginable after doctors advised that Tommy’s injuries were unsurvivable. Surrounded by those who loved him most, Tommy passed away peacefully.

Fundraiser Launched To Support Family

Following the tragedy, friends have launched a fundraising appeal to help Tommy’s family cover the funeral and celebration of life costs. The fundraiser aims to assist with expenses, including:

  • Church service arrangements
  • Cremation costs
  • Floral tributes
  • Hearse and family transport
  • Wake and memorial gathering expenses

Organisers said any donation, no matter how small, would help ease the financial burden on the family during an unimaginably difficult time.   Those unable to donate are being encouraged to share the appeal to help it reach as many people as possible.

Investigation Continues

Kent Police confirmed that the collision involved an e-scooter and a fire engine at the junction of Princes Road and Darenth Road. Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area before the collision to come forward.   Tommy’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Local MP Jim Dickson previously said he was “deeply saddened” by the incident and extended his thoughts to Tommy’s family and friends. As tributes continue to pour in across social media, friends and relatives are remembering a young man whose life was tragically cut short. One message shared online simply read: “Forever 21. Forever loved. Forever missed.”  

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CollisionFire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Marion Miliband, Holocaust Survivor and Mother of Ed and David, Dies Aged 91

FAMILY TRIBUTE Marion Miliband, Holocaust Survivor and Mother of Ed and David, Dies Aged 91

UK News
Hawkstone Farmers Choir Triumphs in Britain’s Got Talent 2026 Final

TALENT VICTORY Hawkstone Farmers Choir Triumphs in Britain’s Got Talent 2026 Final

UK News
TUI Flight Diverts to Gatwick After Declaring Emergency Over France

FLIGHT DIRVERSION TUI Flight Diverts to Gatwick After Declaring Emergency Over France

UK News
Rayaan Kimera Missing From SE19 London Since 29 May Police Appeal

BRING HIM HOME Rayaan Kimera Missing From SE19 London Since 29 May Police Appeal

UK News
Air Ambulance and Police Attend Norwood Junction Train Incident

HIT BY A TRAIN Air Ambulance and Police Attend Norwood Junction Train Incident

UK News
Sex Offender Fined £10 for Repeated Exposure at Sutton and London Stations

SEX OFFENDER Sex Offender Fined £10 for Repeated Exposure at Sutton and London Stations

UK News
Danniella Westbrook Prepares for Major Facial Surgery Ahead of Acting Return

SURGERY UPDATE Danniella Westbrook Prepares for Major Facial Surgery Ahead of Acting Return

UK News
Suspicious Fire Hits Derelict Building in Ordnance Street, Chatham

ARSON PROBE LAUCHED Suspicious Fire Hits Derelict Building in Ordnance Street, Chatham

UK News
Chelsea Trolls Arsenal With Champions League Trophy Post After Final Loss

FOOTBALL FEUD Chelsea Trolls Arsenal With Champions League Trophy Post After Final Loss

UK News
Bright Meteor Lights Up Boston Skies Causing Loud Explosions

SKY BOOM Bright Meteor Lights Up Boston Skies Causing Loud Explosions

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Andy Burnham Plans Snap Election and Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor

ELECTION PLOT Andy Burnham Plans Snap Election and Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor

UK News
Andy Burnham Plans Snap Election and Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor

Andy Burnham Plans Snap Election and Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor

UK News
17-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Yapton Electric Motorcycle Collision

TEEN INJURED 17-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Yapton Electric Motorcycle Collision

UK News
17-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Yapton Electric Motorcycle Collision

17-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Yapton Electric Motorcycle Collision

UK News
Search Underway for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy in South Yorkshire River

RIVER SEARCH Search Underway for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy in South Yorkshire River

UK News
Search Underway for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy in South Yorkshire River

Search Underway for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy in South Yorkshire River

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Air Ambulance Responds After HGV Overturns on Warwickshire M6

HGV HORROR Air Ambulance Responds After HGV Overturns on Warwickshire M6

UK News
Air Ambulance Responds After HGV Overturns on Warwickshire M6

Air Ambulance Responds After HGV Overturns on Warwickshire M6

UK News
Five Dead and Three Missing After WW2 Bomb Blast in Papua Residential Area

BOMB BLAST Five Dead and Three Missing After WW2 Bomb Blast in Papua Residential Area

UK News
Five Dead and Three Missing After WW2 Bomb Blast in Papua Residential Area

Five Dead and Three Missing After WW2 Bomb Blast in Papua Residential Area

UK News
Woman Dies and Man Critical After Dog Rescue at Fleetwood Beach

BEAXH TRAGEDY Woman Dies and Man Critical After Dog Rescue at Fleetwood Beach

UK News
Woman Dies and Man Critical After Dog Rescue at Fleetwood Beach

Woman Dies and Man Critical After Dog Rescue at Fleetwood Beach

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Sex Offender John Millar Admits Attempted Rape of Teen in Kirkcaldy Woodland

BROAD DAYLIGHT ATTACK Sex Offender John Millar Admits Attempted Rape of Teen in Kirkcaldy Woodland

UK News
Sex Offender John Millar Admits Attempted Rape of Teen in Kirkcaldy Woodland

Sex Offender John Millar Admits Attempted Rape of Teen in Kirkcaldy Woodland

UK News
78-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murder After Aldwick Woman Dies

MURDER PROBE 78-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murder After Aldwick Woman Dies

UK News
78-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murder After Aldwick Woman Dies

78-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murder After Aldwick Woman Dies

UK News
Sussex Police Seal Brighton Field After Chemical Substance Found

CHEMICAL SCARE Sussex Police Seal Brighton Field After Chemical Substance Found

UK News
Sussex Police Seal Brighton Field After Chemical Substance Found

Sussex Police Seal Brighton Field After Chemical Substance Found

UK News
Watch Live