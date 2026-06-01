Family Pays Tribute to Tommy Jarvis, 21, After Fatal Dartford E-Scooter Crash With Fire Engine

A heartbroken family has paid tribute to 21-year-old Tommy Jarvis after he tragically died following a collision involving an e-scooter and a fire engine in Dartford. The incident happened at the junction of Princes Road and Darenth Road at around 10.45pm on Sunday, 25 May. Emergency services, including Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service, rushed to the scene after reports of a serious collision involving an e-scooter rider and an emergency vehicle. Tommy, who was travelling home from work at the time, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. Despite the efforts of medical staff and the unwavering support of family and friends who remained by his bedside, Tommy’s condition failed to improve. He sadly died on Tuesday, 27 May. His death has left family, friends and the wider Dartford community devastated.

Family’s Heartbreaking Loss

In a tribute shared following his death, loved ones described Tommy as a young man who brought joy wherever he went. They remembered his infectious smile, booming laugh and kind-hearted nature, saying he had a unique ability to lift the spirits of those around him. Friends said Tommy was known for his loyalty, generosity and passion for helping others. They added that he was particularly conscious of road safety and always encouraged those around him to stay safe. His family faced what they described as the most difficult decision imaginable after doctors advised that Tommy’s injuries were unsurvivable. Surrounded by those who loved him most, Tommy passed away peacefully.

Fundraiser Launched To Support Family

Following the tragedy, friends have launched a fundraising appeal to help Tommy’s family cover the funeral and celebration of life costs. The fundraiser aims to assist with expenses, including:

Church service arrangements

Cremation costs

Floral tributes

Hearse and family transport

Wake and memorial gathering expenses

Organisers said any donation, no matter how small, would help ease the financial burden on the family during an unimaginably difficult time. Those unable to donate are being encouraged to share the appeal to help it reach as many people as possible.

Investigation Continues

Kent Police confirmed that the collision involved an e-scooter and a fire engine at the junction of Princes Road and Darenth Road. Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area before the collision to come forward. Tommy’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Local MP Jim Dickson previously said he was “deeply saddened” by the incident and extended his thoughts to Tommy’s family and friends. As tributes continue to pour in across social media, friends and relatives are remembering a young man whose life was tragically cut short. One message shared online simply read: “Forever 21. Forever loved. Forever missed.”