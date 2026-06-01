SEO HEADLINE: Family Tribute to Redditch Man Stabbed to Death on Martley Close TWO WORD TEASE: Knife Tragedy A Redditch man named Sebastian died in hospital following a stabbing on Martley Close on 28 April. West Mercia Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with murder, who is due in court on 2 June. Sebastian’s family paid a heartfelt tribute to him, highlighting the impact of knife crime and the loss felt by the community.

Heartfelt Family Tribute

Sebastian’s family described him as a “kind-hearted man with the brightest smile” who was devoted to his family. They recalled his pride in being an uncle to his niece Ivy, whom he adored and often bragged about. His warmth and generosity affected everyone who knew him.

Community Impact

Well known across Redditch, Sebastian was loved for stopping to chat with people as he went about his daily life, often accompanied by his cat Dotty. The family thanked Friends of Isaac’s Food Bank for their kindness to Sebastian over the years, which meant a great deal to him.

Passions And Personality

Sebastian found peace in music, family barbecues, gardening, bird watching, and studying World War Two history. Despite his own struggles, he was always determined to support others and make them smile. His family said his friends were his extended family and he shared everything he had.

Remembering Sebastian

His family expressed the deep grief caused by his death and the tragedy of knife crime. Sebastian will be laid to rest with his beloved Nanny Jo. His funeral will take place at Redditch Crematorium at 11:00 BST on 26 June, and all who knew him are welcome to attend.