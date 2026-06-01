West Midlands Police Hunt Man Over Jewellery Snatch Chelmsley Road

West Midlands Police are urgently hunting a man wanted for a jewellery snatch on Chelmsley Road. The robbery happened at around 9am on 20 April when the suspect grabbed a gold chain off a woman’s neck before cycling away. Police are appealing to the public for information to help catch the offender.

Suspect Description

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a padded jacket, ski mask, and sunglasses. He rode a bike and was spotted interacting with members of the public before the theft.

Scene Of Crime

The theft took place on the busy Chelmsley Road, a well-trafficked area where police believe community information could be key to the investigation.

West Midlands Police have released a photo of the suspect and urge anyone with information to contact them. Witnesses can call 101 quoting crime reference number 20/219804/26.