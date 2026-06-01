Tribute Paid To Alana Moscrop After Fatal Gisburn A59 Car Crash

Five-year-old Alana Moscrop died in hospital after being seriously injured in a two-car collision on the A59 near Gisburn, Lancashire, on Thursday, 21 May. Lancashire Police are investigating the crash, which also left other passengers and drivers severely hurt.

Heartbreaking Family Tribute

Alana’s family described her as a “perfect little princess” in a touching tribute. They said, “We lost our beautiful, fun, perfect little princess. She will forever be missed but never forgotten by mum, Natalie, dad, Andrew, twin brother Finn and everyone who was lucky enough to meet her.”

Collision Details

Alana was a passenger in a Skoda Karoq when it collided with a Volkswagen Golf R near the junction with Strawberry Fields at around 3:55pm. The Skoda’s driver, a woman in her 60s, and a five-year-old boy passenger were seriously injured. The Volkswagen driver, a man in his 20s, is also hospitalised with serious injuries.

Natalie Collision

The Volkswagen driver is being treated as a witness in the investigation, said a Lancashire Police spokesperson. Specialist Family Liaison Officers are supporting Alana’s grieving family.

Appeal For Information

Sgt Laura Kendall from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit expressed condolences to the family and stressed the importance of respecting their privacy. She urged anyone with information or footage to contact the police and warned against online speculation, calling it distressing for those affected.