West Midlands Police Seek Man After Birmingham Sexual Assault

West Midlands Police are urgently appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted on Station Road, Kings Heath, Birmingham, at around 10pm on 5 May. Officers are seeking a man who may be able to help with their ongoing investigation.

Urgent Police Appeal

The force has released an image of the man they wish to speak to, hoping the public can assist in identifying him. Enquiries are ongoing around the Kings Heath area.

Victim Support Details

Police stress the importance of community help in bringing perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety of residents.

How To Contact the Police

Anyone with information is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident number 20/238464/26.