Smoke Alarm Saves 30 at Temple Dryer Fire in Hatfield Peverel

A smoke alarm alerted around 30 people to a tumble dryer fire at a temple in Hatfield Peverel this afternoon. Firefighters were called to the scene after the alarm raised the alert, ensuring everyone escaped unharmed.

Quick Escape

The smoke alarm’s early warning prompted all attendees to get out quickly, stay out, and dial 999. No injuries were reported thanks to the swift evacuation.

Rapid Fire Response

Fire crews arrived promptly and extinguished the tumble dryer fire before it could spread or cause further damage.

Critical Smoke Alarm Role

Station Manager Steve Kirkham praised the smoke alarm: “That early warning gave everyone the time they needed to get to safety. Fires can develop quickly, but today’s incident shows the difference a working smoke alarm can make.”