Telford Police Launch Manhunt After 19-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted

West Mercia Police have launched an urgent manhunt after a 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on a footpath near the Laburnum Road underpass in Telford on Thursday 28 May between 3.30pm and 4pm.
Daylight Assault Shocks Locals
The young woman was approached and attacked in broad daylight on the path linking the Laburnum Road underpass and Stafford Road, a route frequently used by local residents.
Suspect Description Released
Officers describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 5ft 9in tall, of average build, wearing dark clothing at the time of the assault.
Police Appeal For Witnesses
Detective Inspector Catherine Taylor called the incident “deeply concerning,” urging drivers, dog walkers, cyclists, and residents in the area during the narrow time frame to come forward. Police specifically seek dashcam or doorbell camera footage from surrounding streets.
Ongoing Investigation Efforts
Specialist officers are supporting the victim while extensive inquiries continue, including house-to-house enquiries and boosted patrols around the underpass and nearby estates.
How To Help
- Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 01952 214904.
- Details can also be emailed or reported anonymously via Crimestoppers.