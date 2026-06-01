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FATAL COLLISION Tommy Jarvis Dies After E-Scooter Crash With Fire Engine in Dartford

Tommy Jarvis Dies After E-Scooter Crash With Fire Engine in Dartford

  Tommy Jarvis, 21, died days after a serious crash involving his e-scooter and a fire engine on Princes Road, Dartford. The collision happened at the junction with Darenth Road just before 10.45pm on Monday, May 25. Emergency services rushed Tommy to the hospital in a critical condition, but he passed away on Wednesday, May 27.

Tributes Pour In

Tommy’s close friend Lily May Lee paid an emotional tribute to him, describing him as the “biggest smile in every room” and recalling his kindness, laughter, and loyalty. She highlighted the love and support surrounding him during his final days with his family by his side.

Fundraiser Launched

A fundraiser has been established to help cover funeral costs, aiming to raise £5,000 to support Tommy’s church service, cremation, hearse, and wake expenses. The organisers stressed the financial strain on grieving families and expressed hope the fund will ease this burden for Tommy’s loved ones.

Community Mourns Loss

The fundraiser page calls Tommy’s absence an “unfillable void” in the hearts of family and friends, emphasising the unique and cherished nature of his character. Supporters are encouraged to donate here to honour his memory.

Emergency Response

Police and emergency services responded swiftly following the collision, with the incident under investigation. Authorities have not released further details but confirmed the seriousness of the crash that led to Tommy’s critical injuries.

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