Over 20,000 Pol-Ed Lessons Delivered in West Yorkshire Schools Since September

Since September2025, over 20,000 Pol-Ed lessons have been delivered across West Yorkshire schools, provided in partnership with West Yorkshire Police. The programme targets pupils aged 4 to post-16, offering curriculum-linked, age-appropriate lessons on key PSHE topics including online safety, consent, respectful relationships, safeguarding, and the role of the police.

Massive Growth In Lessons

This figure marks a dramatic rise from last academic year’s 4,254 sessions, reflecting growing confidence in Pol-Ed’s resources and its integration into school PSHE curriculums across the region.

Supporting Safe Choices

Each lesson offers pupils vital support in early intervention and resilience building, helping young people make informed and safe decisions. The flexible delivery model allows lessons to be taught either by teachers or trained police officers, fostering relationships between schools and local police teams while maintaining consistent, high-quality messages.

Chief Constable’s Statement

Sir John Robins QPM DL, Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, stated: “We established Pol‑Ed because we recognised that early intervention and prevention starts with education. It starts with empowering our children and young people with knowledge, key values and skills to make safe, informed choices.” He added that the milestone demonstrates the programme’s success in strengthening communities across West Yorkshire.

Ongoing Commitment

Amy Watkins, Head of Pol-Ed, welcomed the progress, noting the strong commitment from schools and officers. The programme continues to evolve, offering a wide range of lessons aligned with statutory guidance and addressing real-world issues that affect children and young people today, supporting safeguarding and positive youth outcomes throughout the region.