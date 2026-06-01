12-Year-Old Admits Defacing Royal Wootton Bassett War Memorial

A 12-year-old boy from Swindon admitted damaging the war memorial in Royal Wootton Bassett on 21 March. Wiltshire Police handled the case through a community resolution after the boy scratched an offensive word into the Tommy Soldier silhouette memorial in Marlowe Way. The local community was deeply upset by the incident, given the memorial’s significance linked to the town’s royal title and its role in military repatriations.

Community Anger

The defacement caused distress in Royal Wootton Bassett, a town honoured for its respect during military repatriations. The memorial, a key local symbol, was vandalised with offensive graffiti, sparking police action and community concern.

Restorative Justice Approach

PC Kyle Lloyd from the Neighbourhood Policing Team explained that, as the boy had no previous offences, he was given a community resolution. This included paying compensation, writing an apology letter, and participating in restorative justice mediation to address the harm caused.

Early Intervention Focus

“Restorative justice gives us a chance to address harm early, build accountability, and prevent a single mistake from defining their future,” said PC Lloyd.

The approach aims to steer young offenders away from future trouble by fostering accountability and repairing community harm without resorting to court proceedings.

Local Significance

Royal Wootton Bassett’s war memorial remains a solemn reminder of the town’s pivotal role in honouring fallen service personnel. The vandalism incident underlines ongoing community vigilance to protect local heritage.