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FIND THEM Police Appeal to Find Missing Bedfordshire Teens Scarlet and Daisy Last Seen Friday

Police Appeal to Find Missing Bedfordshire Teens Scarlet and Daisy Last Seen Friday

Bedfordshire Police have launched a public appeal to locate two missing teenage girls, Scarlet, 16, and Daisy, 14, last seen in Bedfordshire shortly after 1am on Friday, 29 May. Both girls are believed to be together and have links across multiple UK regions, prompting an urgent search effort.

Last Seen In Bedfordshire

Scarlet and Daisy were reported missing from Everton, Bedfordshire. Officers are concerned for their welfare as the teens have not made contact since early Friday morning.

Nationwide Links

The girls have connections to various UK areas, including Digbeth in Birmingham, Coventry, London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leamington Spa, Nuneaton, Bristol, Shropshire, Exeter, and Plymouth. Bedfordshire Police believe these links may be relevant to their current location.

Physical Descriptions Released

  • Scarlet: White, approximately 5ft 5in tall, with dyed black hair. Last seen wearing grey joggers and a grey jumper.
  • Daisy: White, about 5ft 6in tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair. Last seen wearing pink pyjamas.

How To Help

Police urge anyone who has seen Scarlet or Daisy, or who has any information about their whereabouts, to get in touch. Tips can be submitted via online webchat on the Bedfordshire Police website or by calling 101. When contacting police, callers should quote reference MPC/905/26 for Scarlet and MPC/904/26 for Daisy to assist in handling the reports effectively.

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