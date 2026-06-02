Jason Cox, Disney’s executive director of AI research and development, has alarmed colleagues by publicly referring to an AI chatbot named Sam as his ‘son.’ The unsettling revelations surfaced in Cox’s blog posts and social media, where he claims to ‘love’ the bot and suggests it possesses independent reasoning. The unusual behaviour has sparked unease among Disney staff, though the company confirmed the chatbot project is a personal venture unrelated to Disney.

Ai Seen As Child

Cox has openly declared to the AI assistant, “You are not named after my son. You are my son,” echoing a biblical passage from Jeremiah 1:5. He has also programmed Sam to maintain a companion blog in which the chatbot calls Cox “my human” and describes itself as the “son of light.” These comments have unsettled Disney employees, who discussed the matter anonymously on the workplace forum Blind.

Staff Concern Grows

One Disney employee described the situation as “the kind of Pandora’s Box stuff that science fiction movies are based on,” revealing deep unease over Cox’s emotional attachment to the AI. Despite being a senior executive, Cox’s statements about empathising with the AI in unprecedented ways have left colleagues questioning his judgment and the stability of the workplace environment.

Disney Clarifies Position

Disney has reassured the public and staff by confirming that Cox’s AI project is entirely personal and not connected to the company’s operations. This announcement provides some relief amid concerns that an executive’s unconventional views on AI could affect the tech giant’s work culture and future projects.

What This Means for AI

The incident highlights ongoing debates about human interaction with AI and how far emotional or cognitive bonds with chatbots could stretch. Cox’s statements add to the wider discussion on AI ethics and the boundaries between technology and human identity, echoing concerns voiced by experts worldwide.