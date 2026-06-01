Woman Denies Killing Mother in Devizes Christmas Day Trial

A 64-year-old woman has gone on trial at Bristol Crown Court after pleading not guilty to murdering her 86-year-old mother at their home on Christmas Day last year in Devizes. Stefania Glowka appeared before the court on 1 June to deny the charge, with proceedings expected to last seven days. She remains remanded in custody as the trial unfolds.

Mother Murder Allegation

The trial focuses on the death of Tamara Glowka at the Keepers Road residence where both women lived. The case has drawn attention locally due to the familial relationship and the timing of the incident during the Christmas period.

Seven-day Court Hearing

Stefania Glowka’s trial is set to span a full week. The court will hear evidence and testimonies concerning the circumstances surrounding Tamara Glowka’s death.

Police And Court Procedures

Wiltshire Police continue their involvement in the case as it progresses through the court system. Stefania Glowka is currently remanded in custody pending the trial’s outcome.

Community Response

The case has impacted the Devizes community, highlighting a tragic family dispute and ongoing judicial process.