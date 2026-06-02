Witnesses Sought After M2 Strood Motorcycle Collision Injures Rider

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision involving a black Vauxhall Corsa and a grey and black Harley Davidson motorcycle on the M2 at Strood on Thursday 21 May 2026. The crash happened on the slip road of the London-bound carriageway at junction one at 8:52am.

Motorcyclist Injured And Treated

The 37-year-old motorcyclist from Rochester was taken to hospital by South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB) for treatment of his injuries. He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

Police Launch Witness Appeal

Kent Police are urging anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses should contact the force on 01634 792209, quoting reference 21-0258.

Anonymous Tips Welcome

Members of the public can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by completing their online form.