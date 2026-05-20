A car was captured on CCTV apparently accelerating towards a Jewish family crossing Leicester Road in Higher Broughton, Salford, on Monday 19 May. The footage shows the vehicle stopping at a green light but then speeding as the family stepped onto the pedestrian crossing, raising concerns of a deliberate act targeting the visibly Jewish family. No injuries were reported.

Shocking Footage Emerges

The clip, shared by Manchester Scoop, shows the driver waiting during a green light before accelerating forward as the light turned red just as the family began to cross. Many who viewed the video believe the driver’s actions were intentional, prompting calls for urgent investigation.

Community Outrage And Police Appeal

Local residents and community leaders have demanded that Greater Manchester Police treat the incident as a hate crime. The footage quickly spread on social media, with appeals also directed at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer amid wider concerns over rising antisemitic incidents nationally.

Significance For Local Area

Higher Broughton is home to one of Britain’s largest Orthodox Jewish communities. The 2011 census recorded over 14% of Broughton residents as Jewish—far above the Salford average of 3.3%—and the population has since grown. The incident has unsettled an already anxious community.

Recent Related Incidents

This is not the first troubling event on Leicester Road. In March, armed police responded to reports of a suspicious man, causing alarm among local Jewish residents; the individual was later identified as a man wearing a weighted gym vest. At the time of reporting, Greater Manchester Police had yet to issue a public statement about the accelerating car footage.