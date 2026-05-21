Police Appeal After Liversedge Attempted Burglary on Hindley Road Kirkless

Detectives from Kirklees CID are appealing to the public for help identifying two individuals caught on CCTV near a property targeted in an attempted burglary on Hindley Road, Liversedge. The incident happened at around 3am on Saturday 9 May 2026, prompting a police investigation to trace those involved.

Urgent Public Appeal

Officials released CCTV images showing two people seen around the scene of the crime. Detectives stress the importance of public information to assist the ongoing inquiry.

Details Of The Offence

The attempted burglary took place in the early hours on a residential street. Police confirmed no one was harmed during the event, but are seeking anyone with relevant information.

How To Help the Police

Anyone who recognises the individuals or has information related to the incident should contact Kirklees CID through the West Yorkshire Police live chat or by calling 101. Quote crime reference 13260263207.