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POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Serious Cyclist Injury In Chippenham Collision

Police Appeal After Serious Cyclist Injury In Chippenham Collision

Police are urgently seeking witnesses after a man in his 30s suffered serious injuries in a collision while cycling in Chippenham on May 8. The incident occurred at around 3:30pm on Hungerdown Lane near the Lidl store, involving a small grey hatchback and a white van. The driver of the grey car failed to stop or provide details.

Serious Injury Reported

The cyclist sustained grievous bodily harm (GBH) injuries following the collision. Emergency services attended the scene after the accident, which has raised safety concerns among the local community.

Suspected Driver Fled Scene

Police believe the driver of the grey hatchback, thought to be a young woman, turned right into Allington Way and struck the cyclist. She did not stop to report the incident or exchange details, leaving authorities relying on witnesses.

Call For Witnesses

At the time of the incident, there was reportedly heavy traffic in the area. Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the grey vehicle to come forward and assist with their investigation.

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