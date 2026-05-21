Person Struck By Train At Crawley Level Crossing Disrupts Rail Lines

Emergency services are attending a scene in Crawley after a person was hit by a train at the level crossing. The incident has prompted the closure of rail lines between Three Bridges and Horsham, causing travel disruption in the area.

Level Crossing Incident

The incident occurred at a level crossing in Crawley, leading to immediate action by emergency teams. Details about the condition of the person struck have not been disclosed.

Rail Services Suspended

Rail operators have shut the lines between Three Bridges and Horsham, advising passengers to check for updates. The closure is affecting travel plans, with delays expected until further notice.

Safety Alerts Issued

Authorities have urged the public to remain clear of the area while investigations and emergency responses continue. Safety protocols are being followed to prevent further incidents.

Travel Advice

Passengers are advised to follow @SouthernRailUK for the latest service updates and travel alerts related to this incident.