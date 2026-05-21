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SHOW SCANDAL ‘Married At First Sight’ Star Says Producers Cast Men With Criminal Records And Histories Of Domestic Violence

‘Married At First Sight’ Star Says Producers Cast Men With Criminal Records And Histories Of Domestic Violence

  Channel 4 has removed all seasons of Married at First Sight UK from its streaming platform and paused the new series amid a BBC investigation into allegations of rape and sexual misconduct on set. Jacqui Burfoot, a 31-year-old model, lawyer and yoga teacher from the MAFS Australia series 12 (2025), has claimed producers intentionally cast men with criminal records and histories of domestic violence, putting brides at risk.

Allegations From Reality Star

Jacqui Burfoot revealed: “I know for a fact that they cast outgoing, outrageous individuals who are going to cause drama. There’s a tendency to cast men in particular with domestic violence backgrounds, even like histories of criminal records and things like that.” She added that some brides became victims of abuse, with many incidents never broadcast because footage was deemed unsuitable for primetime TV.

Serious Abuse Claims Surface

Three anonymous brides have come forward with severe accusations, including rape and threats. One alleges her on-screen husband raped her and threatened an acid attack if she spoke out. Another claims she reported rape to Channel 4 and production company CPL before her episodes aired, yet it still streamed. Contestant Shona Manderson publicly stated that her partner non-consensually ejaculated inside her, resulting in her abortion.

Impact On Shows Future

The revelations have already caused significant fallout, including major sponsor TUI withdrawing its support. The Metropolitan Police have contacted Channel 4 and the producers to investigate these claims. The latest UK series has been filmed but is currently on hold, with its future uncertain as investigations continue.

Industry-wide Concerns

This controversy adds to growing scrutiny over reality TV casting decisions and contestant welfare. Burfoot’s exposé has intensified questions about the safety protocols and ethical responsibilities behind Married at First Sight, both in the UK and Australia.

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