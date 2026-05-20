Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

A transgender police community support officer, Zoe Watts, 39, from Lincoln, has been jailed for eight years and six months at Lincoln Crown Court after being found guilty of attempting to manufacture a prohibited firearm using a 3D printer. The conviction follows a police raid on 11 December by Lincolnshire Police, uncovering weapons and firearm parts hidden in their home.

3D-Printed Gun Scheme

During the raid, officers seized knives, a crossbow, and components for a semi-automatic short-range rifle, alongside a 3D printer stashed in a cupboard. Prosecutors revealed the design was capable of firing 33 rounds within 10 to 15 seconds and had the potential for mass casualties if fully assembled.

Rejected Defence Claims

Watts denied intent to make a functioning weapon, insisting the 3D-printed item was a “fidget” toy gun meant as a Christmas gift. However, the jury dismissed this defence. It was also noted that experts could not make the seized parts fire, but if completed, the firearm would have been a lethal prohibited weapon.

Evidence Of Planning

The court heard Watts had conducted online searches on deaths linked to 3D-printed guns just two days before the police raid. Judge Simon Hirst described Watts as polite but highlighted their “obsession with weapons” and concerning internet history, confirming there was clear planning involved in the offence.

Sentencing And Orders

Watts, previously jailed in 2021 for weapons and explosives offences, received an eight-and-a-half-year sentence. Additional measures include a deprivation order and a five-year serious crime prevention order to restrict future activities.