Surrey Police Search For Louie Wilkinson Over Walton Assault

Surrey Police are urgently appealing for help to locate Louie Wilkinson, 26, wanted in connection with a violent assault on 13 May in Walton-upon-Thames. Louie is described as 5ft 10in tall, slim to medium build, with a tattoo reading ‘Sleep tight Grandad Lou’ on his right arm. He is known to have links to Walton and Hersham.

Urgent Police Appeal

Officers have issued a public appeal asking anyone who spots Louie or has information on his whereabouts to come forward immediately. The public is advised not to approach him due to safety concerns but to report any sightings promptly, quoting reference PR/45260055860.

Distinctive Tattoo Identified

Louie’s tattoo on his right arm is a key identifying feature. Police believe this may help members of the community recognise him and assist in the investigation.

How To Report Information

Contact Surrey Police via their 24/7 live chat at www.surrey.police.uk

Use the online update form or other contact forms at Surrey Police Contact Page

Call the non-emergency number 101

Alternatively, provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111

Community Safety Priority

Surrey Police stress the importance of community assistance in bringing Louie to justice and ensuring public safety following the recent violent incident in Walton-upon-Thames.