Hailsham Burglar Stonestreet Jailed Over Fraud and Theft Spree

Michael Stonestreet, 38, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on May 15 after admitting multiple offences, including burglary, fraud and theft in Hailsham. Police swiftly identified and arrested him on February 13 following CCTV footage that linked him to stealing a handbag and using stolen bank cards locally. His crimes spanned several months, causing significant disruption to victims in the area.

Swift Police Action

East Sussex police arrested Stonestreet on the same day his identity was confirmed through local CCTV. Detective Sergeant Jake O’Reilly commended the rapid police response and invaluable support from witnesses during the investigation.

Multiple Thefts And Fraud

Stonestreet’s offending included stealing a handbag from a private property and using the stolen bank cards in shops and petrol stations around Hailsham. He was also implicated in ATM fraud involving withdrawals close to £2,000, and theft of a rucksack containing nearly £2,000 in cash from a van.

Lengthy Sentence Delivered

The court handed down a sentence of three years and two months’ imprisonment to Stonestreet, reflecting the severity and range of his criminal activity in the community.