Apple iPhone 18 Pro India Price Leak: Bigger Battery and Camera Upgrade

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are set for a September launch in the UK with reports revealing a premium pricing strategy, bigger batteries, and camera upgrades. Leaked details suggest the standard iPhone 18 and 18e may launch later, making the Pro models the highlight this year.

Delayed Standard Models

According to leaks, Apple may hold back the release of the regular iPhone 18 and 18e until early next year, focusing initially on the Pro lineup. This represents a shift in Apple’s launch strategy aimed at segmenting the market even further.

Power And Battery Boost

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a larger battery estimated between 5,100 and 5,200mAh, a slight increase in size to support this upgrade. Coupled with Apple’s new 2nm A20 Pro chipset and enhanced LTPO+ display technology, users can expect improved battery life and better performance.

Enhanced Camera Features

Camera improvements include a new variable aperture main sensor and an advanced stacked image sensor designed to enhance dynamic range and reduce noise. Telephoto performance in low light is also expected to improve significantly.

Premium Pricing In India

Despite rising production costs, Apple aims to keep prices steady in India. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at around £1,340 with the Pro Max close behind at £1,490, mirroring the pricing of the previous generation.

Design Refinements

The design stays true to Apple’s premium look with a triple-camera setup and large rear module. The front notch, known as the Dynamic Island, could shrink by up to 35%, though full under-display Face ID remains some way off.