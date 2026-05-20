Teenager Missing After Leaving School In Peckham As Family Appeal For Help

Rea Rose was last seen at around 3.30pm after leaving school in the Peckham area on Monday.

Concern is growing for the teenager, whose phone was reportedly last traced to the Stratford area of Newham.

Family members say Rea is autistic and is “mostly always at home”, increasing fears for her welfare as searches continue.

At the time she went missing, Rea was wearing her Harris Academy school uniform consisting of:

A blue blazer with teal trim

White shirt

Striped tie

Black skirt

Black knee-high socks

Black backpack

She is described as:

Female

15 years old

Around 5ft 2ins tall

Black hair worn up

Brown eyes

Appeals shared widely on social media urge anyone who may have seen Rea or who knows of her whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Andrea on 07846 672992 or call police on 101, quoting the relevant missing person reference number if available.

In an emergency or if Rea is seen in immediate danger, dial 999.