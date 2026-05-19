Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

JETS SCAMBLE F-16 Fighter Jets Scrambled Over Washington DC Amid Sonic Boom

F-16 Fighter Jets Scrambled Over Washington DC Amid Sonic Boom

F-16 fighter jets were scrambled over Washington DC on Tuesday morning after a civilian plane entered restricted airspace, sparking a sonic boom that alarmed local residents and office workers around 11:15am. The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) intercepted and escorted the aircraft safely out of the Special Flight Rules Area, a strictly controlled 30-nautical-mile zone around the capital.

Rapid Military Response

Fighter jets, typically stationed at Joint Base Andrews near Washington DC, are quickly deployed to enforce airspace security measures. Their swift action prevented any escalation as the civilian plane was guided out without incident.

Special Flight Rules Area Explained

The DC region’s airspace is among the most tightly regulated in the US. Pilots must follow stringent protocols and maintain constant contact with air traffic controllers to avoid breaches that could jeopardise national security.

Previous Scramble Incident

In June 2023, six F-16 jets were launched after another civilian aircraft became unresponsive, later crashing in Virginia. That event also produced a sonic boom heard across the region, underlining the seriousness of airspace violations near the capital.

Local Reaction To Sonic Boom

Residents and workers in Washington DC described hearing a loud sonic boom as the jets sped through the skies. Such events, while alarming, are routine measures to protect key government airspace from unauthorised access. Image credit: File photo of a USAF F-16 fighter jet.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Aviation

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Guilty of Murder and Three Manslaughter in Liverpool Stabbing

FATAL STABBING Two Guilty of Murder and Three Manslaughter in Liverpool Stabbing

UK News
Delays on A342 Wedhampton After Motorcyclist Crash Near Devizes

TRAVEL DELAYS Delays on A342 Wedhampton After Motorcyclist Crash Near Devizes

UK News
Drug Dealers Jailed for Cocaine and Cannabis Supply in Retford and Worksop

DRUGS BUST Drug Dealers Jailed for Cocaine and Cannabis Supply in Retford and Worksop

UK News
Andy Burnham Confirmed Labour Candidate for Makerfield By-Election

LABOUR BATTLE Andy Burnham Confirmed Labour Candidate for Makerfield By-Election

UK News
Five Warwickshire Officers Face Misconduct Hearings Over Darren Cumberbatch Death

CASE TO ANSWER Five Warwickshire Officers Face Misconduct Hearings Over Darren Cumberbatch Death

UK News
F-16 Fighter Jets Scrambled Over Washington DC Amid Sonic Boom

JETS SCAMBLE F-16 Fighter Jets Scrambled Over Washington DC Amid Sonic Boom

UK News
Surrey Police Probe Two Historic Child Sex Abuse Claims in Epstein Files

POLICE PROBE Surrey Police Probe Two Historic Child Sex Abuse Claims in Epstein Files

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Missing From Plymouth Weston Mill Area

POLICE CONCERNS Police Appeal After Woman Missing From Plymouth Weston Mill Area

UK News
Emma Willis Josh Widdicombe Johannes Radebe Confirmed Strictly Come Dancing Hosts

STRICLTY HOSTS Emma Willis Josh Widdicombe Johannes Radebe Confirmed Strictly Come Dancing Hosts

UK News
Mother Faces Verdict over Baby Eliza’s Fatal Injuries in Telford Trial

COURT VERDICT Mother Faces Verdict over Baby Eliza’s Fatal Injuries in Telford Trial

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station May 11

URGENT APPEAL Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station May 11

UK News
Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station May 11

Missing Andrew Jameson Last Seen at Petersfield Station May 11

UK News
Aqua Band Announces Split After 30 Years of Hits

BAND BREAKUP Aqua Band Announces Split After 30 Years of Hits

UK News
Aqua Band Announces Split After 30 Years of Hits

Aqua Band Announces Split After 30 Years of Hits

UK News
Man Ross Clancy Jailed For Life Over Brutal Newcastle Hammer Attack

HAMMER ATTACK Man Ross Clancy Jailed For Life Over Brutal Newcastle Hammer Attack

UK News
Man Ross Clancy Jailed For Life Over Brutal Newcastle Hammer Attack

Man Ross Clancy Jailed For Life Over Brutal Newcastle Hammer Attack

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two Drivers Jailed for Dangerous Racing After East Sussex Tree Smash

RACING DRIVERS Two Drivers Jailed for Dangerous Racing After East Sussex Tree Smash

UK News
Two Drivers Jailed for Dangerous Racing After East Sussex Tree Smash

Two Drivers Jailed for Dangerous Racing After East Sussex Tree Smash

UK News
Two Men Sought After Horsham Phone Shop Assault During Raid

VIOLENT RAID Two Men Sought After Horsham Phone Shop Assault During Raid

UK News
Two Men Sought After Horsham Phone Shop Assault During Raid

Two Men Sought After Horsham Phone Shop Assault During Raid

UK News
Afghan Asylum Seeker Jailed 8 Years for Elgin Rape

MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan Asylum Seeker Jailed 8 Years for Elgin Rape

UK News
Afghan Asylum Seeker Jailed 8 Years for Elgin Rape

Afghan Asylum Seeker Jailed 8 Years for Elgin Rape

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Marcia in Devizes

FIND MARCIA Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Marcia in Devizes

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Marcia in Devizes

Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Marcia in Devizes

UK News
Sheffield Driver Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Ram Raid

RAM RAID Sheffield Driver Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Ram Raid

UK News
Sheffield Driver Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Ram Raid

Sheffield Driver Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Ram Raid

UK News
Police Appeal After Blake Stride Goes Missing From Southampton Hospital

GROWING CONCERNS Police Appeal After Blake Stride Goes Missing From Southampton Hospital

UK News
Police Appeal After Blake Stride Goes Missing From Southampton Hospital

Police Appeal After Blake Stride Goes Missing From Southampton Hospital

UK News
Watch Live