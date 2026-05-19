F-16 Fighter Jets Scrambled Over Washington DC Amid Sonic Boom

F-16 fighter jets were scrambled over Washington DC on Tuesday morning after a civilian plane entered restricted airspace, sparking a sonic boom that alarmed local residents and office workers around 11:15am. The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) intercepted and escorted the aircraft safely out of the Special Flight Rules Area, a strictly controlled 30-nautical-mile zone around the capital.

Rapid Military Response

Fighter jets, typically stationed at Joint Base Andrews near Washington DC, are quickly deployed to enforce airspace security measures. Their swift action prevented any escalation as the civilian plane was guided out without incident.

Special Flight Rules Area Explained

The DC region’s airspace is among the most tightly regulated in the US. Pilots must follow stringent protocols and maintain constant contact with air traffic controllers to avoid breaches that could jeopardise national security.

Previous Scramble Incident

In June 2023, six F-16 jets were launched after another civilian aircraft became unresponsive, later crashing in Virginia. That event also produced a sonic boom heard across the region, underlining the seriousness of airspace violations near the capital.

Local Reaction To Sonic Boom

Residents and workers in Washington DC described hearing a loud sonic boom as the jets sped through the skies. Such events, while alarming, are routine measures to protect key government airspace from unauthorised access. Image credit: File photo of a USAF F-16 fighter jet.