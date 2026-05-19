Teen Vandalises Memorial Of Fatal Hampshire Crash Victim Over Girlfriend

A teenager from Warsash, Hampshire, has been sentenced after damaging a memorial for two fatal crash victims, Mason Renhard, 17, and Damien Dean, 16, who died in a car accident at Corhampton in July 2025. Ryan Edwards, 18, vandalised the tribute because he believed Mason had stolen his girlfriend. Edwards was sentenced at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court for criminal damage and ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work.

Motivated By Jealousy

Edwards admitted his actions were driven by personal resentment. In a recorded statement, he said about Mason: “You tried to steal my girl and everything back in 2023. You know the ting bruv, now you’re dead, and this is what happens to you.”

Sentencing Details

At Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, Edwards pleaded guilty to criminal damage relating to the memorial. The court handed down a sentence of 300 hours of unpaid work, reflecting the severity of the vandalism.

Community Reaction

The vandalism has sparked outrage locally, with many condemning the disrespect shown to the memory of the young crash victims. The incident highlights issues surrounding grief, respect, and community support for those affected by tragic accidents.

Previous Grave Vandalism

This case follows other disturbing acts against memorials and graves, including a woman jailed for writing offensive graffiti on a grave, underlining ongoing challenges in protecting sites of remembrance.